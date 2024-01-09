Commanders Interviewing Chiefs AGM Mike Borgonzi Today

According to Albert Breer, the Commanders are interviewing Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi today for their head of football operations role.

The list of candidates for the job in Washington includes:

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook (Requested Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested Interview) 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested Interview) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested Interview)

Borgonzi has spent the last 15 years with the Chiefs. He started out as a College Scouting Administrator in Kansas City before being promoted to Manager of Football Operations.

Borgonzi got into scouting in 2011 and was named Assistant Director of Pro Scouting a few years later. He served as the Chiefs’ Director of Football Operations for a season before being promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2021.