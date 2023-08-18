Commanders Name Sam Howell Starting Quarterback

Commanders HC Ron Rivera announced Friday that Sam Howell will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2023.

Rivera previously cited Howell’s decision-making as a real strength of his. He also offers them some mobility at the position.

Howell was competing with veteran Jacoby Brissett for the job this summer, but in the end, the second-year quarterback was able to secure the job.

Washington made it clear that they were open to sticking with Howell this season, even though there were some notable quarterback options available this offseason.

Howell, 22, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering the 2021 season but fell to the fifth round after a rocky season and was drafted by the Commanders.

He signed a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

During his college career at UNC, Howell completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions over the course of 37 games and three seasons. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 2022, Howell appeared in one game for the Commanders and completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 169 yards to go with one touchdown and one interception.