Commanders & Ravens Officially Requested Interviews With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have officially requested an interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for the same position on their staff.

Adam Schefter adds the Ravens have also requested permission to interview Bieniemy and he also remains under consideration for the Colts head coaching job.

It’s looking like Bieniemy will have some options if he wants to try and prove himself outside of Kansas City in 2023.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.

Kansas City has perennially been among the NFL’s most prolific offenses during Bieniemy’s tenure.

We’ll have more on Bieniemy as the news is available.