Commanders RB Brian Robinson Released From Hospital Monday

According to John Keim, Commanders third-round RB Brian Robinson was released from the hospital on Monday.

He’s now set to meet with doctors today to discuss his rehab timeline. Robinson was shot twice in a car-jacking attempt on Sunday, both in the lower body.

“He’s very fortunate,” Commanders HC Ron Rivera said. “He’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he’s back out here. There’s no timeline, but everything was very positive. It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we’ll go from there. Everything is positive so far.”

Washington could place Robinson on the non-football injury list, which would mean he would miss four games at minimum as he recovers.

Robinson has been a standout rookie for the Commanders this summer and there was growing buzz about him possibly supplanting Antonio Gibson as the team’s starting running back this year.

Robinson, 23, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 55 games and recorded 545 rushing attempts for 2,704 yards (5.0 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 52 receptions for 446 yards (8.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Robinson and his condition as the news is available.