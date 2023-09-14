Commanders Re-Sign DE William Bradley-King To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have re-signed DE William Bradley-King to the practice squad.
Washington’s practice squad now includes:
- T Alex Akingbulu
- WR Kazmeir Allen
- RB Alex Armah
- G Mason Brooks
- DB Terrell Burgess
- DB Tariq Castro-Fields
- QB Jake Fromm
- RB Derrick Gore
- LB De’Jon Harris
- T Jaryd Jones-Smith
- DE Benning Potoa’e
- WR Brycen Tremayne
- DB Nick Whiteside
- LB Jabril Cox
- CB Keidron Smith
- DE William Bradley-King
Bradley-King, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived in the second year of that deal.
He’s bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad over the last two years.
In 2022, Bradley-King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!