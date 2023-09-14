Commanders Re-Sign DE William Bradley-King To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Washington Commanders announced they have re-signed DE William Bradley-King to the practice squad. 

Commanders helmet

Washington’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. T Alex Akingbulu
  2. WR Kazmeir Allen
  3. RB Alex Armah
  4. G Mason Brooks
  5. DB Terrell Burgess
  6. DB Tariq Castro-Fields
  7. QB Jake Fromm
  8. RB Derrick Gore
  9. LB De’Jon Harris
  10. T Jaryd Jones-Smith
  11. DE Benning Potoa’e
  12. WR Brycen Tremayne
  13. DB Nick Whiteside
  14. LB Jabril Cox
  15. CB Keidron Smith
  16. DE William Bradley-King

Bradley-King, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived in the second year of that deal.

He’s bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad over the last two years. 

In 2022, Bradley-King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.  

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply