Commanders Re-Sign DE William Bradley-King To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have re-signed DE William Bradley-King to the practice squad.

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

T Alex Akingbulu WR Kazmeir Allen RB Alex Armah G Mason Brooks DB Terrell Burgess DB Tariq Castro-Fields QB Jake Fromm RB Derrick Gore LB De’Jon Harris T Jaryd Jones-Smith DE Benning Potoa’e WR Brycen Tremayne DB Nick Whiteside LB Jabril Cox CB Keidron Smith DE William Bradley-King

Bradley-King, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived in the second year of that deal.

He’s bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad over the last two years.

In 2022, Bradley-King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.