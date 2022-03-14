Commanders Re-Sign OL Tyler Larsen

According to John Keim, Commanders OL Tyler Larsen is re-signing on a one-year deal.

He’ll provide depth for the team assuming he’s recovered from a torn Achilles that ended his 2021 season.

Larsen, 30, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Miami before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

After a year with Washington, Larsen signed a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2016 season and he returned to Carolina on exclusive rights deals for two straight seasons.

Larsen then signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension that included $1.4 million guaranteed with the Panthers. He played out that contract before signing with Washington for a second time in 2021.

In 2021, Larsen appeared in eight games for Washington, making two starts at center.