Commanders Re-Signing DB Bobby McCain To Two-Year, $11M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders are re-signing Bobby McCain to a two-year, $11 million contract.

McCain, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.508 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth $27 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

McCain was set to make base salaries of $6.375 million and $6.975 million over the final two years of his deal when the Dolphins released him. He then signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2021 NFL season.

In 2021, McCain appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 63 total tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions, and one touchdown.