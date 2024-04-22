Commanders Release DE Shaka Toney

The Washington Commanders announced they have released DE Shaka Toney.
Toney was just reinstated from a suspension for gambling last week and was counting against the team’s roster limit. He was suspended for a year for betting on NFL games in 2022.
With a new coaching staff in place, it makes sense for both sides to get a fresh start.
Toney, 26, was drafted in the sixth round out of Penn State by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.
Toney was entering the third year of that deal in 2023 when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling. He was reinstated after a year.
In 2022, Toney appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded eight total tackles and one tackle for loss.
