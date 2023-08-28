Commanders Cut 10 Including WR Marcus Kemp & DT Isaiah Mack

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are releasing WR Marcus Kemp as part of their final roster cuts.

He signed on in Washington this offseason to follow OC Eric Bieniemy, who he worked for in Kansas City.

Other cuts by the Commanders include:

LB Ferrod Gardner

DT Isaiah Mack

CB D.J. Stirgus

S Joshua Kalu

DT Anthony Montalvo

CB DaMarcus Fields

DE Joshua Pryor

WR Zion Bowens

RB Jaret Patterson

Kemp, 27, was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in 2017. He was waived during final cutdowns in 2017 and bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad before being signed to the active roster early in 2018.

Kemp returned to Kansas City on two consecutive one-year contracts. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins before returning to the Chiefs’ practice squad and re-signing with the team for the 2021 season.

Kemp was on and off Kansas City’s practice squad last season.

In 2022, Kemp appeared in three games but didn’t record any statistics.

Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. From there, he had stints with the Broncos and Steelers before signing on with the Ravens.

He was waived by the Ravens and subsequently claimed by the Jets back in January, later signing a futures deal with New York. However, the Jets cut him loose earlier this month and he caught on briefly with the Commanders.

In 2022, Mack appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles including one tackle for loss.