Titans Sign UDFA RB Dillon Johnson

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans are signing Washington RB Dillon Johnson as an UDFA.

Johnson, 22, began his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington. He was named Second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs and one with the Huskies, Johnson started 28 of his 49 games. He rushed 462 times for 2,393 yards (5.2 YPC) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 173 passes for 1,054 yards (6.1 YPC) and one touchdown.