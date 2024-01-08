Commanders Request HC Interview With Ravens DL Coach Anthony Weaver

According to Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders have requested permission to interview Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver for their head coaching vacancy.

The list of Washington interview requests also includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson Lions DC Aaron Glenn Rams DC Raheem Morris

Reports indicate Washington is also interested in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh.

Washington can interview current coaches whose teams are in the playoffs virtually but cannot meet with them in person until after January 22. They don’t have the same restriction with Harbaugh.

Weaver, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens.

We’ll have more on the Commanders’ coaching search as the news is available.