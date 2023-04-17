Commanders S Jeremy Reaves Signing RFA Tender

Nicki Jhabvala reports that Commanders S Jeremy Reaves is signing his restricted free-agent tender.

It will be worth a salary of $2.627 million due to his original status of being undrafted.

Reaves, 26, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the team but was, unfortunately, waived coming out of the preseason.

Reaves had been on and off of Washington’s practice squad before playing every game for them in 2022, primarily on special teams, and earning a Pro Bowl nod for the season.

In 2022, Reaves appeared in 17 games for Washington and recorded 33 total tackles and one pass defense.