Commanders Sign DE William Bradley-King, Place WR Dax Milne On IR

The Washington Commanders announced they signed DE William Bradley-King and placed WR Dax Milne on injured reserve.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Placed WR Dax Milne on the Reserve/Injured List

— Signed DE William Bradley-King — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2023

Bradley-King, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract. He’s bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad over the last two years.

In 2022, Bradley King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.