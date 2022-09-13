Commanders Sign DT Benning Potoa’e To PS, Release S Ferrod Gardner

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed DT Benning Potoa’e to the practice squad and released S Ferrod Gardner in a corresponding move. 

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

  1. T Alex Akingbulu
  2. CB Troy Apke
  3. DT David Bada (international)
  4. DE William Bradley-King
  5. CB Corn Elder
  6. WR Alex Erickson
  7. LB Khaleke Hudson
  8. CB Danny Johnson
  9. G Nolan Laufenberg
  10. WR Kyric McGowan
  11. WR Marken Michel
  12. T Aaron Monteiro
  13. RB Jaret Patterson
  14. C Jon Toth
  15. LB De’Jon Harris
  16. G Wes Martin
  17. DT Benning Potoa’e

Potoa’e, 25, went undrafted out of Washington in 2020 before signing with the Buccaneers.

He was elevated for the team’s games in Week 17 and the Wild Card round, later signing a futures contract with the team after reverting back to the practice squad.

Potoa’e was among the Buccaneers’ final roster cuts this offseason.

In 2021, Potoa’e appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.

