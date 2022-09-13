Commanders Sign DT Benning Potoa’e To PS, Release S Ferrod Gardner

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed DT Benning Potoa’e to the practice squad and released S Ferrod Gardner in a corresponding move.

We have made multiple roster moves: –Signed DT Benning Potoa’e to the practice squad

–Released S Ferrod Gardner from the practice squad — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 13, 2022

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

T Alex Akingbulu CB Troy Apke DT David Bada (international) DE William Bradley-King CB Corn Elder WR Alex Erickson LB Khaleke Hudson CB Danny Johnson G Nolan Laufenberg WR Kyric McGowan WR Marken Michel T Aaron Monteiro RB Jaret Patterson C Jon Toth LB De’Jon Harris G Wes Martin DT Benning Potoa’e

Potoa’e, 25, went undrafted out of Washington in 2020 before signing with the Buccaneers.

He was elevated for the team’s games in Week 17 and the Wild Card round, later signing a futures contract with the team after reverting back to the practice squad.

Potoa’e was among the Buccaneers’ final roster cuts this offseason.

In 2021, Potoa’e appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.