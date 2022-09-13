Commanders Sign DT Benning Potoa’e To PS, Release S Ferrod Gardner

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed DT Benning Potoa’e to the practice squad and released S Ferrod Gardner in a corresponding move.
We have made multiple roster moves:
–Signed DT Benning Potoa’e to the practice squad
–Released S Ferrod Gardner from the practice squad
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 13, 2022
Washington’s practice squad now includes:
- T Alex Akingbulu
- CB Troy Apke
- DT David Bada (international)
- DE William Bradley-King
- CB Corn Elder
- WR Alex Erickson
- LB Khaleke Hudson
- CB Danny Johnson
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- WR Kyric McGowan
- WR Marken Michel
- T Aaron Monteiro
- RB Jaret Patterson
- C Jon Toth
- LB De’Jon Harris
- G Wes Martin
- DT Benning Potoa’e
Potoa’e, 25, went undrafted out of Washington in 2020 before signing with the Buccaneers.
He was elevated for the team’s games in Week 17 and the Wild Card round, later signing a futures contract with the team after reverting back to the practice squad.
Potoa’e was among the Buccaneers’ final roster cuts this offseason.
In 2021, Potoa’e appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!