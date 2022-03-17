Commanders Signing G Andrew Norwell

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are closing in on a deal with G Andrew Norwell.

He would likely fill in on the left side where Washington needs a new starter after cutting G Ereck Flowers to save $10 million.

As a former Panther, he’s also someone the staff has a lot of familiarity with.

Norwell, 30, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2014. He finished out his three-year, $1,542,000 deal with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.746 million for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract that includes $30 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He agreed to a restructure that voided a year off the deal and made him a free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Norwell appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars, making 17 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 42 guard out of 82 qualifying players.