Commanders To Part Ways With Ron Rivera On Monday

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Washington Commanders are expected to part ways with HC Ron Rivera on Monday.

This has been the expected outcome for weeks now as Washington has lost seven straight. Regardless of the outcome, today’s game against the Cowboys will be Rivera’s final one in Washington.

Rapoport and Pelissero add new Commanders owner Josh Harris will get to work putting his stamp on the organization. He’s expected to explore hiring a president of football operations who would oversee both the front office and the coaching staff, similar to how organizations are structured in other sports leagues.

The two note that leaves GM Martin Mayhew‘s job status in some doubt as well. Harris has not officially told either of the two men what his plans for next year are.

Rivera, 62, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

Rivera spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He has a 26-39-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-102-2 (.500 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).