Commanders Worked Out Six Players

The Washington Commanders hosted six players for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

CB DaMarcus Fields OL Sebastian Gutierrez CB Delonte Hood CB Devon Key OL Ben Petrula S J.R. Reed

Fields, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Saints. He spent time on and off the team’s active roster before ultimately being waived earlier this month.

In 2022, Fields has appeared in two games for the Saints.

During his college career at Texas Tech, Fields appeared in 53 games and recorded 173 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.