Cowboys Activate LT Tyron Smith From Injured Reserve, Elevate C Brock Hoffman

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have officially activated LT Tyron Smith off of injured reserve and elevated C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.

Smith, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith is due base salaries of $13.5 and $13.6 million over the final two seasons of his deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Smith started 11 games for the Cowboys at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.