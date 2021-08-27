Cowboys Activate S Malik Hooker From COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys announced Friday that they’ve activated safety Malik Hooker from the COVID-19 list.

Hooker was one of six players added to the list earlier in the week after DC Dan Quinn tested positive for COVID-19.

Hooker, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Hooker appeared in two games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.