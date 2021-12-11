Cowboys Activating DE Randy Gregory, Among Other Moves

According to Michael Gehlken, the Dallas Cowboys are officially activating DE Randy Gregory and DT Neville Gallimore from injured reserve.

The team is also waiving veteran DT Justin Hamilton and elevating TE Ian Bunting, RB JaQuan Hardy, and S Darian Thompson.

Gregory, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Gregory has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 10 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.