Cowboys Expected To Ask RB Ezekiel Elliott To Take ‘Massive’ Pay Cut

Matt Lombardo reports that the Cowboys will give RB Ezekiel Elliott an ultimatum and ask him to take a “massive” pay cut to stay with the team, as he carries a cap hit of $16.7 million for next season.

Lombardo adds that the team will likely use the franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard while Elliott is now no longer guaranteed to return to the team next season as his agents will probably gauge his value.

Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

