Cowboys Cut LB Devin Harper

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have waived LB Devin Harper on Thursday.

Harper, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys out of Oklahoma State in the sixth round with the No. 193 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $177,520.

In 2023, Harper has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded three total tackles.