Cowboys DC Dan Quinn To Interview With Four Teams This Week

According to Albert Breer, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has virtual interviews scheduled with four teams this week.

His schedule includes:

Wednesday: Panthers, Titans

Thursday: Commanders

Friday: Chargers

These four teams are the only four so far that have requested to speak with Quinn, but he’s also been linked to Seattle’s head coaching vacancy. The Seahawks have not yet made any formal requests for any candidate.

It’s also possible that Quinn could be a candidate for the Cowboys should they decide to move on from HC Mike McCarthy after Sunday’s embarrassing playoff loss.

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Quinn as the news is available.