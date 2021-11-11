Cowboys DE Randy Gregory Out Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that DE Randy Gregory is slated to miss multiple weeks after injuring his calf in practice on Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken.

Gregory is a candidate to go on injured reserve which would knock him out for three games minimum before he’d be eligible to return.

The veteran pass rusher had been having a breakout season for Dallas, so this is a big blow to their pass rush.

Gregory, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Gregory has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 10 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.