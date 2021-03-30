Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford Officially Announces His Retirement

Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford officially announced via his Instagram account on Tuesday that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy told reporters last week that Crawford was expected to retire so this isn’t a big surprise.

Crawford, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2012. He just finished the final year of his six-year, $45.675 million contract that included $17.425 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $8 million in 2020.

For his career, Crawford appeared in 112 games for the Cowboys over eight seasons and recorded 194 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 25 sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries and six pass defenses.