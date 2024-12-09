Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown was injured and quickly ruled out with a knee injury, according to Jon Machota.

Overshown missed the entirety of his rookie season with a torn ACL. This will be another huge blow to the team’s defense.

Rookie LB Marist Liufau entered the game after Over shown left the field.

Overshown, 24, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He’s tallied 84 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception and three passes defended.