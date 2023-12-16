Cowboys Elevating DT Carl Davis & RB Malik Davis

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating DT Carl Davis and RB Malik Davis for Week 15.

Davis, 31, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal the following offseason. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 but was cut coming out of the preseason this year. He had a stint on the Seahawks practice squad before joining the Cowboys back in November.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one sack.