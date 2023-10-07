Cowboys Elevating LB Malik Jefferson & TE Sean McKeon For Week 5

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are elevating LB Malik Jefferson and TE Sean McKeon for Week 5.

Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

Jefferson returned to the Chargers and had a stint with the Colts before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in one game for the Cowboys but didn’t record a statistic.