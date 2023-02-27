Cowboys Expect To Use Franchise Tag Again This Year

On Monday, Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones told Todd Archer that they will likely use the franchise tag for the second straight year.

“We’re not afraid of the tag. End of the day we’ll probably use it again this year,” Jones said.

Last year, Dallas franchised TE Dalton Schultz, but that didn’t pan out as they hoped, so it’s likely he departs in free agency.

Tony Pollard is the candidate to watch for the Cowboys, given his importance to their offense and the fact that the tag would cost them $10.1 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Pollard, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract that included a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards (5.2 YPC) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.