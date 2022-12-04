Cowboys Fear CB Anthony Brown Out For Season With Achilles Tear

Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Colts that CB Anthony Brown is feared to have a season-ending Achilles rupture, per Todd Archer.

Brown is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but teams generally have a pretty good idea when it comes to Achilles’ injuries.

Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

Entering today’s game, Brown had appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and recorded 39 tackles, no interceptions and a forced fumble.