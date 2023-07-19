Cowboys G Zack Martin Considering Holding Out For New Deal

Adam Schefter reports that Cowboys G Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract.

According to Schefter, the Cowboys have shown a lack of interest in restructuring Martin’s deal and he believes he’s “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”

Martin has two years remaining on his contract and is set to make $11,040,000 for the 2023 season and another $23,340,000 in 2024.

Martin’s contract pays him an average of $14 million while Falcons G Chris Lindstrom set the bar this offseason at $20.5 million per year.

Martin, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Martin appeared in and started 17 games for the Cowboys at guard.