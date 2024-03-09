Cowboys Give WR Michael Gallup Permission To Seek Trade

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys have given WR Michael Gallup permission to seek a trade this offseason.

However, Watkins says this is a tough situation, given that teams around the NFL expect the Cowboys to release Gallup at some point.

Indications have been that a move involving Gallup was likely to happen this offseason, considering that the Cowboys had to clear cap space.

Gallup, 28, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys. He carries a $13,850,000 cap figure in 2024 and is owed a base salary of $8.5 million.

In 2023, Gallup appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 34 passes for 418 yards receiving and two touchdowns.