Cowboys Have Made ‘No Progress’ On Extension With LB Leighton Vander Esch

Clarence Hill reports that the Cowboys and impending free agent LB Leighton Vander Esch have made “no progress” on a contract extension.

At this point, it seems likely Vander Esch will test the free agent market for the second straight year.

Vander Esch, 27, was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.847 million dollar rookie contract that included a $6.696 million dollar signing bonus.

Dallas declined to pick up Vander Esch’s option for the 2022 season. He later agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

In 2022, Vander Esch appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 90 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

