Cowboys Hosted OL Elijah Wilkinson For Visit

The Dallas Cowboys hosted free agent OL Elijah Wilkinson for a visit on Friday, according to Howard Balzer.

Wilkinson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and was re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. Since then, he’s played for the Bears and Falcons.

In 2022, Wilkinson appeared in and started nine games for the Falcons at tackle.