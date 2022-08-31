Cowboys Hosting OT Jason Peters For Visit

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are bringing in OT Jason Peters for a visit on Wednesday.

Peters, 40, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract in June of last year and restructured his contract to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed. He later signed a one-year deal with the Bears last offseason.

In 2021, Peters appeared in 15 games for the Bears, starting each. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 21 overall tackle out of 83 qualifying players.