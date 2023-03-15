Cowboys Inform Ezekiel Elliott He’ll Officially Be Released

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have informed RB Ezekiel Elliott he will be released.
Rapoport confirms the move will be a June 1 cut and will become official this afternoon. Per Over The Cap, Dallas will save $10.9 million in cap space and still have $5.8 million in dead money.
The former No. 4 pick will now be a free agent and look to continue his career elsewhere.
Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.
Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.
In 2022, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.
