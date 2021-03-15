Cowboys Interested In Falcons S Damontae Kazee

Calvin Watkins reports that the Cowboys are among the interested teams in Falcons free agent S Damontae Kazee.

According to Watkins, Kazee is fully healed from his Achilles last year.

The safety position has been an area of need for Dallas for several years now, but the Cowboys have resisted investing heavily in the position.

Kazee has ties to new Cowboys DC Dan Quinn from their time together in Atlanta.

Kazee, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and is now set to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Kazee appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded 20 tackles, no interceptions and a forced fumble.