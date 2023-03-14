Cowboys Interested In LB Nicholas Morrow, Still Open To Re-Signing Leighton Vander Esch

Michael Gehlken reports that the Cowboys have shown interest in Bears free agent LB Nicholas Morrow.

According to Gehlken, Morrow has been a free-agent target of the Cowboys the past two years.

The Cowboys are reportedly still open to re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch, but it remains to be seen how that will play out.

Morrow, 27, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Las Vegas re-signed him to another one-year deal last offseason, but he missed the entire season due to a foot injury.

The Bears signed Morrow to a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Morrow appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 116 tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.

Vander Esch, 27, was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.847 million dollar rookie contract that included a $6.696 million dollar signing bonus.

Dallas declined to pick up Vander Esch’s option for the 2022 season. He later agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

In 2022, Vander Esch appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 90 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.