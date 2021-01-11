Cowboys Interviewing Former Falcons HC Dan Quinn For Defensive Coordinator

According to Adam Schefter, former Falcons HC Dan Quinn is flying to Dallas to interview with the Cowboys for their vacancy at defensive coordinator.

Quinn was fired by Atlanta earlier this season but is still expected to garner some interest as a defensive coach.

Since firing DC Mike Nolan, the Cowboys have interviewed Joe Whitt and Jason Simmons, secondary coaches for the Falcons and Panthers respectively, for the vacancy.

Quinn, 50, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led to the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Quinn as the news is available.