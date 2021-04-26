Cowboys LB Sean Lee Is Retiring

According to Todd Archer, Cowboys LB Sean Lee has told ESPN he is retiring from football.

He penned a letter to the team and the fans:

Sean Lee with a goodbye letter: pic.twitter.com/rltbWlt3O6 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 26, 2021

Lee battled through injuries to play 11 seasons in Dallas and was an impact player when he was on the field.

Lee, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2010. After his rookie deal, he played out the entirety of a seven-year, $42.63 million deal that included $16.1 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys brought Lee back on a one-year, $4.5 million contract that included $2 million fully guaranteed last March.

For his career, Lee appeared in 118 games over 11 seasons with the Cowboys and recorded 804 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, five recoveries, 14 interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 30 pass defenses.

He was twice named to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016.