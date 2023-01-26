Cowboys Letting Go Of Four More Assistant Coaches Including OL Coach Joe Philbin

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones maintains HC Mike McCarthy‘s job is safe, Dallas is shaking up the rest of the coaching staff.

In addition to moving on from LB coach George Edwards and RB coach Skip Peete, the Cowboys will not be bringing back OL coach Joe Philbin, assistant DL coach Leon Lett and assistant HC Rob Davis, per Clarence Hill.

Todd Archer adds offensive assistant Kyle Valero will not return.

Philbin, Peete and Edwards were all highly experienced and highly respected veteran coaches, so it’ll be interesting to see how Dallas moves forward.

Philbin, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 2003 as their assistant offensive line coach and managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before departing for the Dolphins’ head-coaching job in 2012.

After four seasons in Miami, the Dolphins fired Philbin and he later took a job with the Colts as their assistant head coach/offensive line coach. The Packers brought him back as their offensive coordinator and he was elevated to interim head coach after Mike McCarthy was fired.

Philbin reunited with McCarthy in Dallas as the OL coach in 2020.

During his three-plus years in Miami, Philbin led the Dolphins to a record of 24-28 (46.2 percent) and was never able to produce a winning record. The Packers went 2-2 during his four games as interim head coach.