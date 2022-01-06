Cowboys Place LT Tyron Smith & CB Anthony Brown On COVID-19 List

According to Ian Rapoport, Cowboys LT Tyron Smith has tested positive for COVID-19.

He’ll go on the COVID-19 list and in all likelihood miss the season finale against the Eagles on Saturday.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy announced CB Anthony Brown is also being added to the list, per Michael Gehlken.

Smith, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith is due base salaries of $13.5 and $13.6 million over the final two seasons of his deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Smith has started 11 games for the Cowboys at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.