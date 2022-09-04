Cowboys Nearing Deal With OT Jason Peters

According to Ian Rapoport, there’s mutual interest in a deal between the Cowboys and veteran LT Jason Peters.

Rapoport adds the two sides are working out the details and something could be in place as soon as Monday. Peters would provide a veteran presence on the blind side after Dallas lost LT Tyron Smith for the season.

He’d also be insurance for first-round OL Tyler Smith, who played left tackle in college and was viewed as a long-term heir to the position but has been working at left guard since the beginning of training camp.

Peters, 40, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract in June of 2020 and restructured his contract to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2021.

In 2021, Peters appeared in 15 games for the Bears, starting each. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 21 overall tackle out of 83 qualifying players.