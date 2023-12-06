Cowboys Place TE Sean McKeon On IR, Activate TE Peyton Hendershot

Cowboys TE Peyton Hendershot has been activated from injured reserve and placed TE Sean McKeon on injured reserve in a corresponding move, according to Jon Machota.

McKeon, 25, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2020. He’s bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad ever since.

In 2023, McKeon has appeared in nine games for the Cowboys but hasn’t recorded any statistics.