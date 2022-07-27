Cowboys Placing Five On Injured Lists Including WR Michael Gallup

The Cowboys are placing WR Michael Gallup on the PUP list, per Todd Archer.

As expected, WR Michael Gallup (knee) will be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list along with WR Dontario Drummond (groin), CB Quandre Mosely and LB Aaron Hansford (calf). LB Damone Clark (neck) will be placed on the active/non-football injury list. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 27, 2022

This doesn’t come as a big surprise as Gallup is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in February.

Cowboys WR Dontario Drummond, CB Quandre Mosely and LB Aaron Hansford are also going on the PUP list, while fifth-round LB Damone Clark will be placed on the non-football injury list.

Gallup, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys.

In 2021, Gallup appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and caught 35 passes for 445 yards receiving and two touchdowns.