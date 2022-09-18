According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Cowboys plan to stick with backup QB Cooper Rush until starting QB Dak Prescott can return.

Jones adds the Cowboys think that might only end up being for four games despite the initial six to eight-week prognosis for Prescott. In the meantime, they have a lot of confidence in Rush.

“We’ve seen him step in and win a game last year,” one source told Jones. “He knows the offensive system inside and out. He gets rid of the ball quickly. His ability to communicate with the offensive line, wide receivers and running backs to get us in the right play. Coach on the field [with a] calm nature.”

There was some speculation the Cowboys might look to trade for a quarterback to steady the ship with Prescott out, but the Dallas brass poured cold water on that idea this past week.

Jones points out Rush already knows the system well and that would be a challenge for any newcomer. He won a spot start last season against the Vikings, throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass in a 20-16 victory.

“He’s an elite student of the game. A heavy prep guy, which is why he was able to do what he did in Minnesota last year,” a league source said. “Silent assassin. Stealth. Calm. Coop is no slouch.”

Rush, 28, went undrafted out of Central Michigan back in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Cowboys and managed to make the 53-man roster all three seasons.

Rush signed his $2.1 million restricted free agent offer after being tendered by the Cowboys in 2020. He was later waived and claimed by the Giants, but returned to the Cowboys not long after.

In 2021, Rush appeared in five games for the Cowboys and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys’ quarterback situation as the news is available.