Cowboys Promote OL Nick Leverett

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are promoting OL Nick Leverett from the practice squad to the active roster.

He gives them a little more interior depth with G Tyler Smith on injured reserve for the first four weeks of the season.

Leverett, 29, went undrafted out of Rice in 2020 before signing on with the Buccaneers in 2020. He spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures contract in 2021 and he later signed two exclusive rights contracts with the Bucs. He joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but was let go midway through the season and caught on with the Cardinals to finish things out.

Leverett returned to Arizona in 2025 and spent most of the year on the practice squad before being released and signing with the Cowboys. Dallas brought him back on a futures deal for 2026 and re-signed him to the practice squad to start the season.

For his career, Leverett has appeared in 23 games and made 11 starts.