Cowboys Re-Sign LB Malik Jefferson To PS, Release TE Seth Green

The Dallas Cowboys officially re-signed LB Malik Jefferson to their practice squad on Tuesday and released TE Seth Green from the unit, per Michael Gehlken.

Here’s the Cowboys updated practice squad:

  1. C Alec Lindstrom (Injured)
  2. WR Dontario Drummond
  3. RT Aviante Collins
  4. S Juanyeh Thomas
  5. S Tyler Coyle
  6. OL Isaac Alarcon
  7. RB Qadree Ollison
  8. WR Brandon Smith
  9. C Dakoda Shepley
  10. WR Dennis Houston
  11. DB Kendall Sheffield
  12. OT Alex Taylor
  13. WR Antonio Callaway
  14. C Brock Hoffman
  15. DE Takkarist McKinley
  16. DB Mackensie Alexander
  17. DT Anthony Rush
  18. LB Malik Jefferson

Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

Jefferson returned to the Chargers and had a stint with the Colts before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. 

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in one game for the Colts but didn’t record a statistic. 

 

