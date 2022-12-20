Cowboys Re-Sign LB Malik Jefferson To PS, Release TE Seth Green

The Dallas Cowboys officially re-signed LB Malik Jefferson to their practice squad on Tuesday and released TE Seth Green from the unit, per Michael Gehlken.
Here’s the Cowboys updated practice squad:
- C Alec Lindstrom (Injured)
- WR Dontario Drummond
- RT Aviante Collins
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- S Tyler Coyle
- OL Isaac Alarcon
- RB Qadree Ollison
- WR Brandon Smith
- C Dakoda Shepley
- WR Dennis Houston
- DB Kendall Sheffield
- OT Alex Taylor
- WR Antonio Callaway
- C Brock Hoffman
- DE Takkarist McKinley
- DB Mackensie Alexander
- DT Anthony Rush
- LB Malik Jefferson
Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.
The Bengals waived Jefferson last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.
Jefferson returned to the Chargers and had a stint with the Colts before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.
In 2021, Jefferson appeared in one game for the Colts but didn’t record a statistic.
