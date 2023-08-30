Cowboys Re-Sign RB Malik Davis To Practice Squad

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have re-signed RB Malik Davis to the practice squad.

This was expected after Davis was part of Dallas’ roster cuts on Tuesday.

Davis, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Davis bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster a few times before eventually sticking in October.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and rushed 38 times for 161 yards and one touchdown, adding six receptions on seven targets for 63 yards.