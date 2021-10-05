Cowboys Release CB Holton Hill From PS, Sign CB Isaiah Johnson

The Dallas Cowboys announced Tuesday that they’ve released CB Holton Hill from their practice squad and signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the unit.

Hill, 24, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in May of 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.725 million contract with Minnesota and signed on with the Colts back in May.

Unfortunately, the Colts released him coming out of the preseason. The Cowboys signed him to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Hill appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded 24 tackles, no interceptions, and three passes defended.

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.