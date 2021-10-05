Cowboys Release CB Holton Hill From PS, Sign CB Isaiah Johnson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Dallas Cowboys announced Tuesday that they’ve released CB Holton Hill from their practice squad and signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the unit. 

Holton Hill

Here’s the Cowboys updated practice squad:

  1. T Isaac Alarcon (International)
  2. DB Kyron Brown
  3. DB Deante Burton (Injured)
  4. DB Tyler Coyle
  5. QB Ben DiNucci
  6. DT Austin Faoliu
  7. DT Justin Hamilton
  8. RB Jaquan Hardy
  9. G Braylon Jones
  10. WR Osirus Mitchell (Injured)
  11. TE Nick Ralston
  12. WR Brandon Smith
  13. DE Breeland Speaks
  14. TE Jeremy Sprinkle
  15. DB Darian Thompson (Injured)
  16. TE Ian Bunting
  17. OT Aviante Collins
  18. WR Robert Foster
  19. WR Damion Ratley
  20. CB Isaiah Johnson

Hill, 24, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in May of 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.725 million contract with Minnesota and signed on with the Colts back in May. 

Unfortunately, the Colts released him coming out of the preseason. The Cowboys signed him to their practice squad a few weeks ago. 

In 2020, Hill appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded 24 tackles, no interceptions, and three passes defended.

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply